Soccer

San Diego natives lead SDFC to home win over Austin

SDFC goes into international break on a high note

By Derek Togerson

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: Luca De la Torre #14 of San Diego FC celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal against Austin FC at Snapdragon Stadium on May 31, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Francisco Vega/Getty Images)

The first loss in San Diego FC history came in Austin, TX, back in March. SDFC sat on that result for two months and took advantage of their chance to get a little payback.

A pair of San Diego natives in Luca de la Torre and Milan Iloski found the back of the net to give SDFC a 2-0 win in the final game before Major League Soccer takes a monthlong break for several international tournaments.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It was knotted nil-nil in the 60th minute when SDFC showed off its quick-strike capability. Paddy McNair played a long pass from his own third ahead to Chucky Lozano, who deftly corralled it and waited for some help. de la Torre, who's from La Jolla, came clean in the middle, received a pass from Lozano, and drove a shot into the upper right corner to break the stalemate.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In stoppage time another local kid made his mark. Iloski, the Escondido kid, off a pass from Anders Dreyer. It's the first time in San Diego FC history that two San Diegans have scored in the same game, but very likely will not be the last.

SDFC gets the month of June off as several players, including Lozano, de la Torre, and Dreyer, head off to play for their country's national teams.

This article tagged under:

SoccerMajor League Soccer
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us