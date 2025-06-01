San Diego natives lead SDFC to home win over Austin

The first loss in San Diego FC history came in Austin, TX, back in March. SDFC sat on that result for two months and took advantage of their chance to get a little payback.

A pair of San Diego natives in Luca de la Torre and Milan Iloski found the back of the net to give SDFC a 2-0 win in the final game before Major League Soccer takes a monthlong break for several international tournaments.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It was knotted nil-nil in the 60th minute when SDFC showed off its quick-strike capability. Paddy McNair played a long pass from his own third ahead to Chucky Lozano, who deftly corralled it and waited for some help. de la Torre, who's from La Jolla, came clean in the middle, received a pass from Lozano, and drove a shot into the upper right corner to break the stalemate.

File this under things we love to see. pic.twitter.com/oi8b6nJB9d — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) June 1, 2025

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In stoppage time another local kid made his mark. Iloski, the Escondido kid, off a pass from Anders Dreyer. It's the first time in San Diego FC history that two San Diegans have scored in the same game, but very likely will not be the last.

SDFC gets the month of June off as several players, including Lozano, de la Torre, and Dreyer, head off to play for their country's national teams.