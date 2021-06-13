San Diego Natives Lead Loyal SC to Victory

When San Diego Loyal SC was founded in June of 2019 one of the first things they said they would do is cultivate the ridiculous level of youth soccer talent in America's Finest City.

That's a pretty darn solid strategy.

Chula Vista native Alejandro Guido and Poway's own Miguel Berry scored (on an assist from Guido) to lead the Loyal to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over LA Galaxy II on Saturday night at Torero Stadium. San Diego has played two home matches and won them both.

With Galaxy II leading 1-0 in the 75th minute Guido made a move that justified him wearing the special #10 kit, evading multiple defenders with gorgeous footwork and unleashing a rocket from just outside the box that found the corner of the net and the Loyal had the equalizer.

It took just nine minutes for Guido to make a difference again. He found room along the right sideline at midfield and carried the ball deep into LA territory. Looking up, he saw Berry streaking towards the goal. Guido loosed a crossing pass to the middle of the pitch, perfectly placed between a defender and the goalie.

Berry went airborne, diving for a header that bounded by the keeper for the game-winner. It was the kind of inspired, exciting soccer we've been waiting to see from this club in 2021, and the spark all-too-fittingly came from a pair of players from San Diego.

The Loyal get to play five of their next six matches at home and the next one will be special. Saturday the 19th against Phoenix Rising FC will be the first match at Torero Stadium with full capacity since the first match they ever played, in March of 2020. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm.