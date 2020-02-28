Lincoln Park

San Diego Mother Wants Tijuana Police to Investigate Son’s Death

By NBC 7 Staff

A sweatshirt memorializing Jimmy Ortega of Lincoln Park.
NBC 7

A sweatshirt memorializing Jimmy Ortega of Lincoln Park.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The last clue in a chilling murder mystery spanning both sides of the border is atext message from the victim.

Lincoln Park resident Jimmy Ortega went to Tijuana, Mexico earlier this month to buy a car, according to his mother. The next day, he sent his family a message saying he felt he was in danger. That was the last they ever heard from him.

Five days later, Ortega’s mother and her family found Ortega’s body in a Tijuana morgue with apparent signs of torture, including broken bones and burns.

Local

San Diego Zoo 20 mins ago

Beautiful One: San Diego Zoo Names Baby River Hippo

hockey 11 mins ago

Gulls Beat the Heat in Stockton

Ortega died of smoke or chemical inhalation, according to the autopsy report.

Ortega's family told NBC 7 they want Tijuana police to formally investigate his death.

This article tagged under:

Lincoln ParkTijuanaTijuana Violence
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us