San Diego military family begins recovery after jet crashes into their home

As families move back home, they are picking up the pieces and trying to move forward.

The McCarty’s are still processing everything that happened Thursday morning, but they are now focused on recovering from the devastation.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“Home is like, it's the safe zone,” Ben McCarty said.

That safety zone was taken away from the McCarty family last Thursday morning when a private jet tore through their home.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Jet fuel was just pouring down the street igniting everything,” neighbor Stephanie Niemiec told NBC 7.

The family of four and their two dogs escaped the flames through their backyard with the help of neighbors.

Everyone got out safely, but that night the McCarty’s lost their home, two cars, and countless memories.

“Our babies' handprints, that first baby handprint in the hospital, the name tag they first put inside the bassinet,” Srujana McCarty said.

While the last four days have been difficult, they are trying their best to keep a sense of normalcy for their two boys.

They’ve also received an incredible outpouring of support from the community.

“As awful of an experience as it was and it is, it's nice to see that there are people who are just a phone call away,” Srujana said.

Some friends opened up their home, met their immediate needs, and even let them borrow a car to get around.

As they look ahead, they know the recovery process will require support from the community.

“We're a middle American family and we're, you know, paycheck to paycheck in this life, and we have to start over. It's going to be hard. I think, we're just doing our best to try to hold on to everything that we have,” Ben said.

“So I think a little bit of, a heavy lift off the shoulder would be financially,” Srujana said.

One thing the McCarty’s haven’t lost is hope.

Though they know moving forward will take some time, as long as they have each other, they believe they will make it through.

A fundraising page has been created for the McCarty’s and the military has provided them with temporary housing.