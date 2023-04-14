Mexican Consulate Invites Mexican College Students to Participate in a Cultural Immersion Experience in Mexico

If you are a second, third, and even fourth-generation Mexican college student and would like to travel to Mexico this summer, the San Diego Mexican consulate invites you to participate in a cultural immersion experience.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is calling on students of Mexican origin ages 21 to 30 at universities and community colleges in the U.S. and Canada to enroll in the "Cultural Immersion and Volunteer Program for Young Students of Mexican Origin" (PICV) that will take place in Mexico this summer.

The Cultural Immersion and Volunteer Program deepens the bond of Mexican 🇲🇽 origin students with their roots. Don't miss the opportunity to spend 3 weeks in 🇲🇽 this summer, deadline to apply is April 21. Send your application: comunidadessdi@sre.gob.mx@IME_SRE pic.twitter.com/4fQe3mLpKM — Carlos González Gtez (@carlos_glezgtez) April 13, 2023

According to the Institute of Mexicans Abroad, the program aims to provide a cultural immersion experience in Mexico that allows young people of Mexican origin to strengthen their ties with the country and foster cultural ties, as well as facilitate a volunteer job opportunity in support of communities, with emphasis on the regions of origin of Mexican migrants.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The ICSC 2023 will last three weeks from June 11 to 30, 2023; the selected students will remain in Mexico during that period.

The first week will address an agenda of academic and cultural work in Mexico City and in the following two weeks, young people will move to the communities of the participating states: Jalisco, Hidalgo, Zacatecas, Michoacán, Oaxaca.

The deadline to apply is April 21.

For more details on how to apply and the requirements, click here.