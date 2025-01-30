She was found dying in Chula Vista and nobody knows who she is.

The last moments for a young woman found dying at a trolley stop took place on Jan. 10 in South Bay had to have been cold and lonely.

She was found, unresponsive, around 11 p.m. that Friday night — temperatures dipped into the mid-40s that evening — in the parking lot near the Palomar Street station.

Rescue efforts by first responders and, later, those working at Scripps Mercy Chula Vista, ultimately failed, and she was pronounced dead soon after she was brought to the medical center.

Investigators have spent the intervening three weeks trying to identify the woman, who the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office believes was between 18-25 years old.

For now, the young woman is simply a Jane Doe and has been assigned case number 2025-00128.

What is known about her is that she was 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighed 166 pounds when she died. She had several identifying marks, specifically tattoos that included a "Samantha" on her right rib cage, the red outline of a heart on her chest, a money bag on her right ring finger and a rose on the outer corner of her right eye.

The medical examiner's office also released an incredibly life-like forensic sketch of the victim, which shows off her wavy black hair but is missing the rose just mentioned.

Anybody who has information about the case is being urged to call the medical examiner's office at (858) 694-2905.