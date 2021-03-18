San Diego

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to Reflect on First 100 Days in Office

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria
NBC 7

As San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s 100th day in office approaches, the local leader will reflect on the progress made so far during a press conference scheduled for Thursday.

Saturday marks Mayor Gloria’s 100th day as the leader of America’s Finest City and to celebrate, he will highlight some accomplishments made so far.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“To date, Mayor Gloria has taken critical steps to stabilize a City in the midst of a pandemic and tackle major issues left behind by the prior administration,” his office said in a statement announcing the press conference. “He took the reins with a commitment to improve the lives of San Diegans in every neighborhood through the creation of a more equitable City government.”

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Nearly 1.3M COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in the County

San Diego History Center 58 mins ago

San Diego's New Virtual Exhibit Showcases Incredible Life of Black Homesteader Nathan Harrison

The press conference I scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday from the San Diego Municipal Gym.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoMayorpoliticsTodd Gloria
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us