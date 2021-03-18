San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to Reflect on First 100 Days in Office

As San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s 100th day in office approaches, the local leader will reflect on the progress made so far during a press conference scheduled for Thursday.

Saturday marks Mayor Gloria’s 100th day as the leader of America’s Finest City and to celebrate, he will highlight some accomplishments made so far.

“To date, Mayor Gloria has taken critical steps to stabilize a City in the midst of a pandemic and tackle major issues left behind by the prior administration,” his office said in a statement announcing the press conference. “He took the reins with a commitment to improve the lives of San Diegans in every neighborhood through the creation of a more equitable City government.”

The press conference I scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday from the San Diego Municipal Gym.