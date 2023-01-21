San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria Addresses Residents' Frustration Over Potholes

Following severe rainstorms, potholes have formed all across the City of San Diego.

Mayor Todd Gloria held a press conference Saturday morning to speak about the City’s plans to fill the potholes.

Gloria largely blamed the potholes on the recent storms in San Diego.

“Rain brings a lot of good things to our community, mainly water in drought-stricken California. We can certainly use the water, but it also brings things we don’t want namely potholes,” Mayor Gloria said.

The city dedicated 150 employees to the effort.

The City of San Diego said it took crews an average of nine days to patch each pothole in 2022, NBC 7's Joe Little reports.

According to Mayor Gloria, since Jan. 16, the City received 850 new reports from residents of potholes and they filled 700 of them.

The city typically has around 200 pending pothole repair requests but there are nearly 2,000 pending as of Jan. 21.

City of San Diego residents are voicing their frustration as potholes are sending some people to auto shops.

An employee of a repair shop near Miramar Road said the business had been busy after the recent spate of storms, reports NBC 7's Dana Williams.

“The other day it made the valve stem on my tire come loose and I had to pull over and figure it out and realized I had a loose valve stem and they had it change it at the tire shop,” San Diegan Brian Hinger said.

City leaders are urging residents to report potholes in their community on the city’s Get It Done website or app.