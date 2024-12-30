San Diego Mayor Gloria praises Carter after former president's death at 100

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria joined leaders from around the nation and the world Sunday in remembering former President Jimmy Carter as news spread that Carter had died at age 100, after living longer than any other U.S. president.

"San Diego joins the nation in mourning the loss of President Jimmy Carter. His life is the embodiment of service, faith, and compassion," Gloria said on X. "His humanitarian work, including here in our city, will endure for generations to come. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Carter family."

Some longtime San Diegans may remember that former President Jimmy Carter threw the first pitch on the first day of Petco Park's opening day game on April 8, 2004 between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres.

Former-President Jimmy Carter throws out the first pitch on the first day of Petco Park on the opening day game between the Giants and the Padres.

Carter died Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia, according to his son Chip.

"President Carter was a man of rare character -- whose beliefs ran true, deep, and never wavered," Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

"His candor and compassion, moral leadership, and sense of duty set a standard we all should aspire to. California joins the nation and the world in mourning his passing," Newsom added.

The Plains native graduated from the Naval Academy in Annapolis in 1946, and spent seven years as a naval officer before returning to Georgia and entering politics in 1962. He was elected governor in 1970.

When Carter emerged from the pack to claim the Democratic presidential nomination in 1976 he was largely unknown outside his home state. With the nation reeling from the Watergate scandal and the resignation of Nixon in 1974, Carter's outsider status, humble background as a peanut farmer and perceived honesty proved a winning combination in a close election against incumbent Gerald Ford.

Carter's presidency began with much hope and featured some high moments, most notably his brokering of the 1978 Camp David peace accord between Israel and Egypt. However, the economy was marked by rising inflation and energy shortages, and as Iranian militants seized 52 American hostages and held them for more than a year, Carter began to be perceived by voters as weak and ineffectual.

His stubborn refusal to nurture cooperative relationships with leaders of his own Democratic Party in Congress didn't help his fortunes either, leading to a primary challenge from Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy in 1980. Carter held off Kennedy, but was helpless to withstand the nationwide tide of conservatism that swept Ronald Reagan into office in November.

Carter's reputation among historians and the public at large was at a low ebb when he left the White House, but would undergo a historic transformation in the years that followed.

He established the Carter Center in 1982, a nonprofit institution dedicated to promoting human rights and finding peaceful solutions to conflict. He traveled the world tirelessly, monitoring elections and otherwise advocating for peace and democracy.

Back home in the United States he devoted chunks of his time and energy to Habitat for Humanity, and could often be seen wielding a hammer himself helping to build houses for needy families.

He wrote books about faith, family and good works.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for "undertaking peace negotiations, campaigning for human rights, and working for social welfare," according to the Nobel Committee.

Carter's health gradually weakened in recent years. In February 2023, Carter's family announced that he would forego further hospital stays and live out his final time receiving hospice care at home. His wife of 77 years, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, died on Nov. 19 of that year at age 96.

"Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian," President Joe Biden said in a statement issued by the White House. "Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend.

"... With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe. ... To the entire Carter family, we send our gratitude for sharing them with America and the world," Biden continued.

" ... And to all of the young people in this nation and for anyone in search of what it means to live a life of purpose and meaning -- the good life -- study Jimmy Carter, a man of principle, faith, and humility. He showed that we are great nation because we are a good people -- decent and honorable, courageous and compassionate, humble and strong."

President-elect Donald Trump commended Carter's service to the nation as well.

"I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter," Trump said. "Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History. The challenges Jimmy faced as president came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.

"Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts of prayers," Trump concluded.

Biden added that he would be ordering an official state funeral for Carter to be held in Washington, D.C.