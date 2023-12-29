When a huge whale washed ashore in San Diego and other marine life stories of 2023

San Diego is known for its stunning beaches, which come with vast opportunities to witness marine life. In the past year, NBC 7 has covered a variety of stories on our marine mammals here at home.

From research that shows we swim with sharks without even knowing it to a massive 52-foot fin whale washing up on Pacific Beach, stunning beachgoers, here are the top 5 marine life stories of 2023:

Shark snacks on dolphin off Torrey Pines coast caught on camera

A shark's afternoon snack over the Memorial holiday weekend was a reminder of the predators in San Diego's waters.

Beachgoers witnessed the circle of life up close as a shark feasted on a dolphin off the coast of Torrey Pines State Beach. The encounter was captured on video and posted on the Facebook page Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve.

The nine-and-a-half-foot-long dolphin washed up on shore minutes later.

Great white sharks are thisclose to San Diegans in ocean

“Chances are, if you’re swimming in the ocean, you’re swimming with sharks, whether you know it or not,” said Chris Lowe, of the Shark Lab at Long Beach State.

Researchers at the Shark Lab released a study saying juvenile great white sharks are congregating year-round very close to shore off both San Diego and Santa Barbara. The study also discovered that sharks are regularly swimming uncomfortably close to people — but with no interaction.

“It was actually shocking how many times a day sharks get within 60 feet of a swimmer or a surfer, and they didn’t know it,” Lowe said with a smile.

San Diego mourns the loss of Freeway, the sea lion who wandered inland several times

Freeway the sea lion couldn't be stopped. He scoped out eateries near the sea, scooted down a busy urban freeway, and waddled into an urban creek.

In the end, experts at SeaWorld San Diego said, a progressive disease had done enough damage that the park opted to euthanize him to prevent suffering.

‘Gobble' the sea lion pup rehabs at SeaWorld after failed Thanksgiving Day rescue

The sea lion, affectionately named Gobble, was found wandering the streets of Coronado on Thanksgiving and has been in the care of SeaWorld Rescue.

A sea lion pup was found in bad shape wandering the streets of Coronado on Thanksgiving.

The baby sea lion, affectionately named Gobble as an homage to the holiday, gained online notoriety from a Facebook video posted by the Coronado Police Department. In the video, officers who had captured Gobble near SR-75 at Leyte Road, attempted to release her back into the sea, but she had other plans and quickly crawled back into the small crate used to transport her.

Coronado police knew then it was time to call in SeaWorld Rescue. After days of rehabilitation and liquid food, the pup was eating her first bits of squid and fish, a good sign that shows she has an appetite, the spokesperson said.

52-ft whale washes up on San Diego's Pacific Beach

A dead 52-foot fin whale washed up on the beach off of Santa Rita Place near the border of Mission Beach and Pacific Beach on Dec. 10. Lifeguards spent the day working to tow the mammal that could weigh up to 10,000 pounds out to sea.

Before the beached mammal was cleared from the beach, the unusual site drew dozens of spectators. Some people were seen running up to the whale, and some touching it, but lifeguards quickly warned them to stay away through their vehicle’s loudspeaker several times.

The whale appeared to be bleeding from its side with bite marks from killer whales over its body, which may have led to its death, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

NOAA researchers originally thought the bite marks could have been from sharks, but later confirmed with the help of experts that the scars were "'rake marks' and they are considered a killer whale signature," Michael Milstein, a NOAA spokesperson said.

