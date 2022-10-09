San Diego Marine Corps Recruit Dies After Collapsing During Training

An 18-year-old Marine Corps Recruit died after collapsing while training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton last month, according to the United States Maine Corps Capt. Joshua D. Collins.

Private First Class Javier F. Pong was in a scheduled training at Camp Pendleton when he collapsed, became unconscious and was transported to Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton. Pong was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 27.

"We are greatly saddened by the untimely passing of Pfc. Javier Pong as he pursued his journey to become a United States Marine. All of us here at MCRD San Diego mourn his loss, and extend our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time," said Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, commanding general, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.

"We are committed to honoring his memory, supporting those with whom he served, and investigating the cause of his death to ensure we can safely transform civilians into Marines and retain the trust of the American people," Morris added.

Pong's death is being investigated and updates will be provided as more information becomes available, Capt. Collins said.