San Diego man's remains to make short trip to space before being laid to rest

San Diego engineer Wesley Melvin Dreyer, whose distinguished 42-year career included serving on the investigative team that probed the 1986 Challenger disaster, will complete a lifelong goal Monday when his remains are posthumously launched into space.

Dreyer is one of more than 150 worldwide clients whose remains or DNA will be aboard Perseverance Flight, Celestis's first orbital recovery mission, according to the company.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Perseverance Flight was scheduled for liftoff at 2:19 p.m. Sunday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County. The launch was postponed by a day, however, due to weather conditions that could have affected the booster recovery.

The new launch window opens at 2:18 p.m. Monday.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

During the flight, Perseverance will achieve low Earth orbit, traveling at 17,000 mph, and complete two to three full orbits around Earth before gently re-entering the atmosphere.

After re-entry, the memorial capsules will land in the Pacific Ocean, where they will be recovered and returned to families as a keepsake and a lasting tribute to their loved one's journey among the stars.

The mission will be provided by The Exploration Company, through SpaceX's SmallSat Rideshare program.

"We are honored and pleased to have Mr. Dreyer on board Perseverance," Celestis Co-Founder and CEO Charles Chafer said. "Our memorial space flights are tributes to a life well-lived and to those who are reaching the stars."

Dreyer's career also included contributions to pioneering projects such as the Tomahawk missile and the Global Hawk.

His daughter Kelly Dreyer said Wesley had joked that he became an engineer because he couldn't be an astronaut.

"When private citizens were first being considered for space travel, dad had expressed interest but never followed through," she told the Times of San Diego. "When we saw the Celestis brochure included in a burial planning guide, it just clicked. He would have loved this."

Dreyer died in October 2024 at age 77.