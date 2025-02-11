San Diego man uses ladder to save family from burning Bay Terraces home

A San Diego man was hailed a hero for jumping into action to get his family out of a burning home in Bay Terraces overnight Tuesday.

The fire started just after 1:30 a.m. on Manzana Way and set off a smoke alarm that awoke Christian Hernandez-May.

"Heard banging on the walls and opened the door and saw the smoke," he said. "I immediately woke up my girlfriend and told her we need to go. I tried to get her to go out the window but she wouldn't go, so I jumped first and then carried her down. then I went to my grandpa's window and was yelling for them to come out."

Hernandez-May grabbed a nearby ladder and propped it up under the window to the second floor. One by one, his family members climbed out of the home.

By the time firefighters arrived, all six people living in the home had gotten out and flames were pouring from the second floor, said San Diego Fire-Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Brian Raines, who called the rescue "a bit of a heroic story from one of the residents."

Four were taken to UC San Diego Medical Center, three with burn injuries and one for smoke inhalation, Raines said.

The deputy chief said firefighters were still working to determine the cause of the fire but believe it may have started from an appliance. SDFD's Metro-Arson Strike Team was called to investigate.

The home will be unlivable, Raines said. The Red Cross would be providing assistance.