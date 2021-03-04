San Diego

San Diego Man to Face 20+ Years in Prison for Providing Fentanyl in Fatal Overdose

In entering his plea to distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, Arnold Ray Walters admitted to being "aware of the potentially lethal impact of the fentanyl"

By City News Service

This illustration image shows tablets of opioid painkiller Oxycodon delivered on medical prescription taken on September 18, 2019 in Washington,DC.
ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

A San Diego man pleaded guilty Thursday to distributing fentanyl that led to a Poway man's fatal overdose.

Arnold Ray Walters III, 33, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison for providing the fentanyl that caused the Jan. 1, 2017, death of the unidentified 24-year-old victim, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In entering his plea to distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, Walters admitted to being "aware of the potentially lethal impact of the fentanyl based on his knowledge of other individuals accidentally overdosing on fentanyl," according to federal prosecutors.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Nearing 1M Vaccine Milestone, Sites Still Struggling to Get Vaccines

Padres 18 mins ago

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Cactus League Takeaways with Bob Scanlan

Walters is also facing sentencing in a separate case involving firearms charges, and is slated to be sentenced in both cases on May 21 in San Diego federal court.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoPowaydrugsfentanylFentanyl Overdose
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us