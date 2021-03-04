San Diego Man to Face 20+ Years in Prison for Providing Fentanyl in Fatal Overdose

A San Diego man pleaded guilty Thursday to distributing fentanyl that led to a Poway man's fatal overdose.

Arnold Ray Walters III, 33, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison for providing the fentanyl that caused the Jan. 1, 2017, death of the unidentified 24-year-old victim, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In entering his plea to distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, Walters admitted to being "aware of the potentially lethal impact of the fentanyl based on his knowledge of other individuals accidentally overdosing on fentanyl," according to federal prosecutors.

Walters is also facing sentencing in a separate case involving firearms charges, and is slated to be sentenced in both cases on May 21 in San Diego federal court.