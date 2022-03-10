San Diego Man Sentenced for Supplying Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to Father Who Died of Overdose

A San Diego man was sentenced to prison for supplying fentanyl-laced cocaine to a father who died of an overdose outside of an El Cajon bar days before Christmas in 2019.

Joshua Chambers was outside QuarterDeck Cocktail Bar in El Cajon with two friends on Dec. 21, 2019, when they ingested “lines" of what they believed was cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Shortly after ingesting the drugs all three of the individuals collapsed. Investigators at the scene determined the drug they ingested was cocaine laced with fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Paramedics gave Chambers and his friends Narcan, a drug used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses, but Chambers never regained consciousness and died at the hospital, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Chambers and his friends got the drugs from Perry Edwards Davis, 46, who was convicted of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death last October.

Davis was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday by U.S. District Judge Larry A. Burns.

“Today, a drug dealer has been held accountable for the tragic death of Joshua Chambers. A son, husband and father has left this world way too soon, and a devastated family will forever struggle with this senseless loss,” U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman stated in the federal court.



Chambers’ wife and mother expressed to the court that keeping Davis off the streets would help to save other lives.

Fentanyl is found in a variety of recreational drugs in San Diego, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency Special Agent Shelly S. Howe. the drug is 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and 50 times more powerful than heroin, according to the DEA.

For those struggling with addiction, there is a Crisis line available to call at all times. The number is 888-724-7240.