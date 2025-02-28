Crime and Courts

San Diego man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl, causing two overdose deaths

Jonathan Tyler Gauthier admitted to selling drugs that led to the September 2022 death of a 24-year-old man and the December 2022 death of a 27-year-old man, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office

By City News Service

A San Diego man who sold fentanyl that caused the overdose deaths of two people pleaded guilty Thursday to federal fentanyl distribution charges.

Jonathan Tyler Gauthier, 26, admitted to selling the drugs that led to the September 2022 death of a 24-year-old man and the December 2022 death of a 27-year-old man.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that in both instances, cell phone evidence indicated the victims and Gauthier communicated about drug sales shortly before each man's death.

The first victim was found dead in the bedroom of his Hillcrest home. Prosecutors say Gauthier regularly sold him drugs, but one day before the victim died, Gauthier warned him that the fentanyl he just sold was particularly strong.

The second victim died at a Clairemont residence, with a pipe and pills containing fentanyl found near his body. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the victim purchased pills from Gauthier at his storage unit one day before his body was found.

Gauthier is slated to be sentenced in May.

