Courts and Crime

San Diego Man Pleads Guilty to Pimping Women in Multiple States

The man trafficking and transported three women to perform commercial sex acts

By City News Service

handcuffs
Getty Images

A San Diego man pleaded guilty on Thursday to trafficking women for sex across multiple states.

Davon Dunn, 30, also known as "Lil Kant," admitted to taking one woman to and from "dates" with customers in San Diego County, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Sex Trafficking

stolen Aug 12, 2020

STOLEN: A Year-long Investigation Into Child Sex Trafficking & Exploitation

San Diego County Jan 6

San Diego County Launches Awareness Campaign About Sex Trafficking of Boys

His plea agreement also included admissions to transporting two other women from San Diego to Massachusetts, Virginia and Nevada for commercial sex. Prosecutors say he physically struck two of the women to force them to engage in prostitution.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Dunn also received money made from the women's sex acts. He was arrested last December.

"These are crimes that haunt victims for a very long time," said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman in a statement. "We will seek justice for them in hopes that it will ease their suffering."

The suspect faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 21.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Courts and CrimeSan Diegoguilty pleadavon dunnsex trafficking
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us