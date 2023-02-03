San Diego Man Pleads Guilty to Pimping Women in Multiple States

A San Diego man pleaded guilty on Thursday to trafficking women for sex across multiple states.

Davon Dunn, 30, also known as "Lil Kant," admitted to taking one woman to and from "dates" with customers in San Diego County, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

His plea agreement also included admissions to transporting two other women from San Diego to Massachusetts, Virginia and Nevada for commercial sex. Prosecutors say he physically struck two of the women to force them to engage in prostitution.

Dunn also received money made from the women's sex acts. He was arrested last December.

"These are crimes that haunt victims for a very long time," said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman in a statement. "We will seek justice for them in hopes that it will ease their suffering."

The suspect faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 21.