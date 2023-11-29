San Diego man pleads guilty to committing 13 crimes in roommate's name

A San Diego man charged with committing more than a dozen crimes in his roommate's name has pleaded guilty.

Dion Henderson's plea agreement is one year in jail and two years of probation.

Tyeshay Davis, the victim in this case, says he feels both relieved and frustrated.

“I feel like I would have liked to see something north of five years,” Davis said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The 29-year-old father said he’s lost his job and several job opportunities because of this case and can’t believe someone he opened his home to would do this to him.

“I invited him to my little cousin's birthday parties, stuff like that, where I remember him saying, ‘Man, I appreciate you doing this. It really feels like I'm a part of the family,'” Tyeshay recalled. “And then to turn around and do these things is like a slap in the face to my family.”

Henderson’s arrest warrant details 13 felony and misdemeanor charges that prosecutors say he committed and then used Tyeshay’s passport as if it were his own ID when police confronted him.

Prosecutors said that includes stealing $500 from someone at Sycuan Casino, stealing another $500 from someone at Cabo Cantina in Pacific Beach and attempting to shoplift about $800 worth of stuff from the Macy’s at Plaza Bonita mall.

This May, California Highway Patrol arrested Henderson at a DUI checkpoint in Pacific Beach after he failed field sobriety tests. He was even booked in jail as Tyeshay.

Though prosecutors initially charged Henderson with 13 crimes, a judge dismissed nine of those charges, leaving three felony counts of criminal identity theft and one misdemeanor DUI.

“I still, to this day, don't understand how all those charges were dropped,” Tyeshay said.

Henderson’s official sentencing is set for late December.

“This really didn't have to come to this,” Tyeshay said. “Hopefully, he uses this time to sit down, grow up and mature and get his self straight.”

The judge could also make Henderson pay Tyeshay restitution, not just for the crimes he pleaded guilty to but for all the charges he initially faced.

The district attorney tells NBC 7 they’ve cleared Tyeshay’s record.

NBC 7’s Shandel Menezes has been investigating this criminal identity theft case for months – after a father told her his life had been turned upside down.