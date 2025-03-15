San Diego man pleads guilty to sending threatening email to LGBTQ victim

A San Diego man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sending a threatening email to a member of the LGBTQ community in the wake of a hate- related murder that happened near where the victim lived.

George Joseph Wellinger II was charged in a grand jury indictment with messaging threats to the victim after she appeared in a TV news report regarding a 2023 hate-crime murder in Lake Arrowhead, in which a local business owner was fatally shot for displaying a Pride flag in front of her business.

In an email sent about two weeks after the murder, Wellinger called the victim "another alphabet clown that wants to take a dirt nap, too." He also wrote, "We know what you look like and know where are you are ... only a matter of time ..."

The indictment returned against Wellinger also states that in the email, he sent the victim a link to a news article referencing the 2023 murder.

Wellinger is set to be sentenced on June 9.