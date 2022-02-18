San Diego Man Indicted for Ghost Gun, Fentanyl Sales

A 20-year-old San Diego man has been indicted on charges that he sold firearms without a license, as well as fentanyl pills, to undercover law enforcement officers, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday.

Gavin Michael Adcock is accused of selling eight guns -- seven of which were privately made "ghost guns" -- ammunition and 61 fentanyl pills during four undercover purchases between November of last year and this January.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the investigation into Adcock began last summer when a San Diego Police Department detective found posts on OfferUp offering the sale of unfinished handgun lowers.

Through four undercover purchases between November 2021 and January 2022, seven ghost guns were purchased, one was a machine gun and another was an AR-15-style firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Adcock allegedly claimed to have manufactured both guns himself.

He was arrested Thursday, at which time another gun and suspected fentanyl pills were seized, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

“Over the past few years, Southern California has seen an increase in individuals making firearms and selling them without a license,” said ATF Los Angeles Field Division Special Agent in Charge Monique Villegas. “These firearms are oftentimes being sold to individuals that are prohibited from possessing guns. This

illegal activity will not be tolerated. ATF will aggressively continue to partner with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to target these traffickers.”

The grand jury indictment charges Adcock with dealing with firearms without a license, possession of a machine gun, and distribution of fentanyl.



The next court date is scheduled for Feb. 24.