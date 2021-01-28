San Diego Man Who Allegedly ‘Drove 38 Hours to Washington' Accused of Role in US Capitol Riot

A San Diego man who allegedly told a friend he "drove 38 hours" to Washington, D.C." ahead of the U.S. Capitol riot was arrested this week, accused of involvement in the violent, deadly Jan. 6 riot, the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed Thursday.

San Diego FBI officials said Coronado resident Jeffrey Alexander Smith was arrested Wednesday morning “for his alleged role in the riot and breach of ​the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.”

The FBI said Smith spent about 30 minutes inside the Capitol building alongside other rioters on that chaotic day.

Smith is scheduled to make his first appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Bernard Skomal at 2 p.m. Thursday, according to the FBI.

FBI and San Diego JTTF partners arrested Coronado resident Jeffrey Alexander Smith for his alleged role in the riot and breach of the Capitol... @FBIWFO @USAO_DC @SDCAnews #CoronadoPD #FBI #SanDiego pic.twitter.com/UHDBL8UN7Q — FBI San Diego (@FBISanDiego) January 28, 2021

According to the indictment against Smith obtained by NBC 7, the FBI was first tipped off on Smith’s alleged involvement at the Capitol riot on Jan. 7.

That day, “Witness-1” – a person who told investigators they had known Smith for a long time – said they had seen a photo of Smith inside the U.S. Capitol building posted on social media. Witness-1 told the FBI the photo had been posted on an Instagram account.

“The photo depicts Smith wearing a black jacket and Trump hat, with a red cell phone in his right hand, which is raised in the air,” the indictment said.

In the photo, “Trump 2020” flags can be seen waving in the background; other rioters are seen standing behind Smith.

On Jan. 10, the FBI interviewed Witness-1, who told the FBI that on Jan. 9, Smith had shown Witness-1 “a video of himself walking into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.”

“Smith had since removed his Instagram account and Witness-1 could not find any other pictures Smith posted online. Witness-1 provided a phone number for Smith,” the document said.

On Jan. 8, the FBI received another tip about Smith having been part of the riot.

This time, the indictment said “Witness-2” was a person who had grown up with Smith in Coronado.

Witness-2 had exchanged messages with Smith via Instagram after the Jan. 6 riot.

“Witness-2 provided screen shots of the messages which included SMITH writing, ‘I'm a Patriot", "I stormed the capital’ (sic),’” the indictment said.

In Smith’s message to Witness-2, the FBI said Smith stated that his purpose for rioting at the Capitol was “To send a message that Americans are[n'] t going to take a fraudulent election."

The indictment also said Smith wrote this to Witness-2: "There is no way in hell I was going to drive 38 hours from San Diego and not walk right through the front of the capital (sic) building."

Witness-2 also told the FBI that Smith had deleted his Instagram account after the riot.

On Jan. 12, an FBI Special Agent called Smith. On the phone, Smith told the agent he was driving back to his parents’ home in San Diego.

“Smith told the agent that he drove 38 hours to Washingont, D.C., to attend the speech by President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021,” the indictment said. “Smith said that his girlfriend traveled by air and met him in Washington, D.C. Smith told his girlfriend to remain at the hotel instead of getting into all the chaos at the U.S. Capitol.”

The FBI said Smith told the Special Agent that when he approached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, “it was a chaotic scene.”

The indictment said Smith told the FBI he heard people on loudspeakers, saw tear gas and heard what he thought were flash bangs going off.

But that didn’t stop him from breaching the building along with other rioters.

“Smith admitted he walked into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and remained in the Capitol for about 30 minutes,” the document said. “Smith admitted to deleting his Instagram account after he began receiving death threats related to his involvement in the Capitol events.”

FBI officials said this is the first arrest in San Diego County related to the ongoing investigation of the Capitol riot. Many others in Southern California have been arrested in connection with the riot.

Another San Diegan at the riot was Ashli Babbitt, 35. The Ocean Beach resident was in Washington, D.C., to protest the election defeat of Donald Trump when she stormed the Capitol alongside other violent Trump supporters.

Babbitt was shot by U.S. Capitol Police and died.

Suzanne Turner, Special Agent in Charge of FBI's San Diego Field Office, said local investigators would continue to look for anyone linked to the Capitol case. Anyone with tips can call 800-CALL-FBI or visit the FBI’s website.

The FBI said the investigation on the U.S. Capitol riot is ongoing.

NBC 7 obtained the indictment against Smith. You can read the full document below: