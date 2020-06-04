San Diego Loyal SC Season to Continue in July

One of the last live sporting events to be held in San Diego before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world was San Diego Loyal SC's inaugural match in front of a sold out Torero Stadium.

Loyal SC might also be hosting the next live sporting event in America's Finest City. On Thursday, USL Championship announced it's decided to return to match play with a target date of July 11.

JULY 11... Our inaugural season is back 🙌 😎#SDLoyal pic.twitter.com/7jlW3ZPnCd — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) June 4, 2020

Several factors will still need to be worked out, including where games will be held, travel details, a COVID-19 testing procedure for players and coaches, how long the season will last and whether or not fans will be allowed in the stadiums to watch. Another issue will be how to get teams together again for some kind of training camp to prepare to get back on the pitch.

The team has been holding virtual training sessions with its players but will need to get them back on a soccer field for a bit before they're ready for a real match. USL Championship expects to have answers to all these questions in the coming weeks.

Loyal SC had gotten off to a promising start to its inaugural season, earning a draw in its first match with Las Vegas then winning its next outing in Tacoma in a game played without fans.