San Diego Loyal SC Match Postponed due to COVID-19 Concerns

For the second time in the last three weeks, San Diego Loyal SC is having a match postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test by the team they're supposed to play.

About two hours before kickoff of their scheduled match on Saturday night in Las Vegas, the Loyal announced at least one member of Las Vegas Lights FC had received a positive coronavirus result during routine weekly testing. The game will be made up at a later date.

"The individuals have been immediately isolated at home, demonstrating no symptoms, and in good spirits under the care of team physicians," said Loyal SC in a statement. "All league, local and state health and wellness protocols are being followed."

The Loyal, who are still in first place in Group B in their inaugural USL Championship season, have yet to have a player or member of the coaching or support staff test positive for the novel coronavirus.

In late July the Loyal also had to postpone a road match against LA Galaxy II after that opponent revealed a positive COVID-19 test. Their next match will (hopefully) be on Wednesday, August 12 at Torero Stadium against Orange County SC.