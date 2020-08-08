coronavirus pandemic

San Diego Loyal SC Match Postponed due to COVID-19 Concerns

Loyal was supposed to play in Las Vegas on Saturday night

By Derek Togerson

Loyal SD Logo

For the second time in the last three weeks, San Diego Loyal SC is having a match postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test by the team they're supposed to play.

About two hours before kickoff of their scheduled match on Saturday night in Las Vegas, the Loyal announced at least one member of Las Vegas Lights FC had received a positive coronavirus result during routine weekly testing. The game will be made up at a later date.

"The individuals have been immediately isolated at home, demonstrating no symptoms, and in good spirits under the care of team physicians," said Loyal SC in a statement. "All league, local and state health and wellness protocols are being followed."

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 551 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Additional Deaths Reported

University Heights 22 mins ago

University Heights Gym Ordered to Immediately Close After Defying Cease and Desist Letter

The Loyal, who are still in first place in Group B in their inaugural USL Championship season, have yet to have a player or member of the coaching or support staff test positive for the novel coronavirus.

In late July the Loyal also had to postpone a road match against LA Galaxy II after that opponent revealed a positive COVID-19 test. Their next match will (hopefully) be on Wednesday, August 12 at Torero Stadium against Orange County SC.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicLas VegassoccerCOVID19Loyal SC
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us