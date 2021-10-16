San Diego Loyal SC Clinches Playoff Spot

San Diego Loyal SC did not play a match on Saturday and still earned one of the biggest victories in their young franchise history.

With Oakland's 1-0 loss to Orange County, the Loyal officially secured its first playoff appearance in its second year of existence. Now that's out of the way so they can go after an even bigger goal:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Hosting a post-season match.

With four games left the Loyal are in 2nd place in the Pacific Division. If they stay there they'll get to play the first round of the USL Championship playoffs at Torero Stadium, a place where they've been very tough to beat. San Diego is 9-5-1 on its home turf in 2021.

They welcome New Mexico for an afternoon tilt on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3:00 pm and a win would put them in a tremendous position to lock down the 2nd seed. San Diego already has a 3-point lead on Orange County, who they play on the road on Wednesday night.

Beating New Mexico would put them six points up with three to play, meaning all they'd need to do is draw with the OC and the playoffs are coming back to America's Finest City.