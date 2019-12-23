San Diego Loyal S.C. Signs Naval Academy Graduate

As we've seen recently with franchises like the Vegas Golden Knights, who went to the Stanley Cup Final as an expansion team, it's not impossible for new sports entities to have immediate success. San Diego Loyal SC is trying to follow suit in its inuagural USL Championship season and the way they're building the roster, a playoff spot in their first year might be a realistic expectation.

The latest player to sign with the Loyal is Joseph Greenspan, and he's a big addition. I mean that literally. Greenspan is a 6'5" defenseman who, last year with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, was named the USL Championship Defensive Player of the Year.

For a defender he's also a goal scoring threat, especially off set pieces (when you can get your head a foot above anyone else on the pitch, that's a nice advantage to have). Joseph should feel right at home in our town because he used to be commissioned here.

Greenspan is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy. In 2016 he was a surface warfare officer on the Destroyer USS Sampson in San Diego. After that, the Navy allowed him to serve the rest of his military commitment as a reservist so he could pursue his soccer career.

It's paying off in a big way, so allow us to say welcome back Lieutenant Greenspan.