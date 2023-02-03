San Diego Lowriders, and Assemblymember David Alvarez, Take Fight Against Cruising to Sacramento

The fight against laws banning the Chicano pastime of lowrider cruising will take another huge step forward come Monday, and lowrider lovers throughout the state will have cruisers in San Diego to thank.

For the last 30-plus years, "cruising," or driving lowriders or custom cars slowly through neighborhood streets for the purpose of exhibition, and dropped vehicle suspensions have been prohibited in certain cities across the state.

Now, Assemblymember David Alverez (D-80) is set to introduce a bill that — if passed — would remove bans on cruising. Leaders in San Diego's lowrider community say it's a long time coming.

Three decades ago, Marcos Arellano, also known as “Rabbit,” lost his favorite cruising spot, Highland Avenue, after National City banned the practice. But he never lost his love of lowriders.

"We’re all anxious. We want to bite our nails. Come on, let it be Monday," Arellano said.

He and the Lowrider Coalition were instrumental in getting the repeal of cruising and lowrider vehicle modification bans before the State Assembly.

On Monday, Assemblymember Alverez is taking their fight to Sacramento.

"This is a cultural activity. It’s a family activity. If you go to any of the car clubs, you see the comradery that exists,“ Alvarez said.

The bans set forth 30 years ago, according to Alvarez, were racially motivated and used to control Latino communities.

"Undoing this law really undoes some of those injustices that occurred as a result of passing these laws 30 or 40 years ago," he explained.

Alvarez’s bill would encourage cities to repeal cruising bans and address vehicle codes prohibiting lower-suspension vehicles.

You can not target someone who has a lowrider or target them for going around and cruising," Alvarez said.

Proponents of the cruising ban say such activities invite trouble, like drugs, alcohol and violence. Arellano disagrees.

"We’ve grown up. We’re educated now. More educated on what’s going on and we are all more responsible," Arellano said. He said he dreams of a day that he’s cruising down Highland Avenue again, this time with his grandkids knowing that it was all made possible by his passion for his cars.

"This is for everybody, not just the United Lowrider Coalition or for certain car clubs here in San Diego. This is for all of California. Every single person.”

The Lowrider Coalition here in San Diego began with an attempt to change only the ordinance in National City. Members had no idea at the time they would make it all the way to the State Legislature.