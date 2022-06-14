San Diego Lifeguards Searching for Drowned Teenager in Mission Beach

San Diego lifeguards rescued two struggling swimmers in Mission Beach Tuesday afternoon, but were unable to save the third swimmer, officials said.

A lifeguard noticed three swimmers in distress near Jersey Court at the beach between towers 16 and 17 around 3:30 p.m. and alerted other lifeguards in the area. Lifeguards rescued two teens, then called for more agencies to assist.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's helicopter and other lifeguards joined in the rescue efforts, using personal water craft, rescue boats, surfboards and lifeguards swimming in the water.

After 75 minutes of searching, the response team switched over to a recovery effort for the submerged teenage boy, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

At 3:30p Tues. near tower 16, Msn Beach, @SDLifeguards spotted swimmers in distress & were able to rescue 2 teens. One teen boy submerged and didn't surface. Many resources were sent to the area to search. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/P1mwpKz2ZZ — SDFD (@SDFD) June 15, 2022

The U.S. Coast Guard and lifeguards used side sonar inside the water and in the air to search for the missing boy until the sun went down, authorities said.

"Sundown ends the efforts tonight. Lifeguards will regroup in the morning," SDFD wrote on Twitter.