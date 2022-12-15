San Diego Library Security Guards Could Start Carrying Narcan

Inside the walls of San Diego's Central Library, concerns about suicide attempts and drug overdoses are growing, and staff members have had enough.

“We all know that there is an opioid epidemic. It is affecting more than just our homeless population, it's affecting everyone,” said Misty Jones, Library Director for the city of San Diego. "And we really need to, as a society, do something and pay attention to that.”

Jones said there have been dozens of overdose incidents in and around the building over the last three years, and two suicide attempts.

The city is now asking for more money from the budget committee to provide the library with another security guard and provide all guards with the overdose reversal drug, naloxone, or Narcan.

Jones said 17 people experiencing an overdose were potentially saved since some guards began carrying Narcan late last year.

“That is why we decided to have both. Both our security officers now will be carrying it and we also have staff that has been trained to administer Narcan, and naloxone as well," said Jones.

“Everyone, in general, should carry it,” said Shannon Knox with the Harm Coalition of San Diego. “If you pass by someone having an overdose, they might die, which can happen anywhere, anytime. If you have this medication, you can save someone's life.”

The group’s focus is making sure the drug naloxone is easily available to all members of the community.

“It's extremely important to have around, especially since the opioid overdose death epidemic has been escalating for basically two decades,” said Knox.

The budget committee approved a $4 million increase in the city’s five-year contract with its private security contractor in early December, but now the city is requesting even more money to deal with the security needs at the central library.

Meanwhile, library officials say they are trying to meet the needs of the community as best they can with a mental health case worker, a veterans resource center, and a social work intern on site.

“We really are trying to be as prepared as possible to face a lot of the issues that we're doing and to be able to be responsive,” said Jones.

The plan is expected to get final approval from the city council in January.