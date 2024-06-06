LGBT+ and Law Enforcement Summit planned ahead of San Diego Pride festivities

With Pride festivities in the coming weeks, safety concerns are growing after a number of possible hate crimes in San Diego's Hillcrest neighborhood.

The local FBI field office is hosting its annual LGBT+ and Law Enforcement Summit next week.

The summit comes on the heals of several reports of vandalism and other targeted attacks being investigated as potential hate crimes in Hillcrest. Next month's San Diego Pride Parade and Pride Festival are among the many topics that are up for discussion.

Some business owners and visitors that frequent LGBTQ+ communities like Hillcrest are finding a more comfortable bond with law enforcement.

“We really have come to some terms and had some great discussions to have a good relationship,” Hillcrest business owner Moe Girton said.

Girton is also a member of the law enforcement liaison board and is a regular at the annual summit.

"I really love knowing that there is gay representation in different law enforcement to work with me one-on-one,“ Girton said.

Twenty-five law enforcement agencies will be represented at the summit. The public is also invited for a chance to ask questions and get updated intelligence on suspected hate crimes both locally and worldwide.

The summit will take place at Rich’s night club — not because of the gel-pellet incident that happened two weeks ago but because this particular venue can hold the 100 to 150 people expected to attend.

The recent incidents in Hillcrest that are now being investigated as potential hate crimes will no doubt be part of the discussion.

"It might be the same people that are shooting pellet guns now that choose to take that up a level. We want the community to come and tell us even the smaller things that are happening,” special agent Brett Kalina said.

For the last 10 years, Kalina has served as the San Diego Field Office liaison to the LGBTQ+ community.

In a joint FBI/Homeland Security public service announcement published last month, agents warned that sympathizers to terrorist organizations, like Isis, have rallied against the growth and promotion of the LGBTQ+ community. The same messaging called for followers to conduct attacks on soft targets that were not identified.

Next month’s Pride parade is considered a soft target. It’s accessible, outdoors and a quarter-million people can attend.

"We are following what is going on online, following what is going on in the community, to make sure that event is safe,“ Kalina said.

Kalina says the FBI has no credible threats to the San Diego community that they are investigating.

Despite the recent incidents, Girton is assured Pride weekend is safe.

“We cannot operate from a state of fear. We have got to be able to be ourselves and, you know, celebrate our fabulousness with Pride. I am not going to let anyone deter that or scare us away," Girton said.

The LGBT+ and Law Enforcement Summit will be held on Wednesday at Rich’s night club on University Avenue. It starts at 6 p.m.