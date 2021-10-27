Climate Action Plan

San Diego Leaders Unveil `Our Climate, Our Future' Initiative

By City News Service

Mayor Todd Gloria and other civic leaders Wednesday unveiled the "Our Climate, Our Future" initiative, intended to address climate change, improve San Diego's public health and quality of life and increase innovation in the economy.

"Our vision is for San Diego to be a global leader on inclusive climate action and Our Climate, Our Future is an invitation to join in building that vision," Gloria said. "Our ambitious goals for San Diego's future will only be realized through deliberate engagement and investment from the private sector and all levels of government, and steadfast implementation and accountability.

"Collectively, we can choose a better future by facing the threats that already impact San Diegans every day," he said.

The first phase of the initiative includes updates to the city's Climate Action Plan as well as adopting a municipal energy strategy for city operations and a revamped approach to land use planning dubbed Blueprint SD.

"Too often, we think of the burdens associated with climate action, but there is so much for us to gain -- cleaner air and water, dignified and well-paying careers, less traffic, more green space and trees, and all of this while healing the wounds of racial injustice," Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera said. "The mayor's draft Climate Action Plan and Climate Resilient SD put San Diego on a path to achieve this vision."

The initiative is intended to represent a shift from previous mayoral administrations, which Gloria said took only limited actions.

More information about the initiative can be found here.

