San Diego Leaders to Show Support For Asian American Business Owners, Employees

San Diego leaders are joining forces to provide support for local Asian-American-owned businesses and their employees in the wake of heightened attacks against their community nationwide.

The "Public Safety Symposium," hosted by the Asian Pacific American Coalition, will take place at 2 p.m. in the Convoy District, an area of Kearny Mesa known for its thriving Asian businesses and celebration of Asian culture.

The event will be attended by Mayor Todd Gloria, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan, members of the San Diego City Council and the San Diego Police Department.

At the symposium, the group plans to inform Asian-American business owners and workers of local resources, safety measures and other tools available to them to protect themselves from hate.

Research released in March 2021 by the group Stop AAPI Hate showed that in the last year there were nearly 3,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate incidents across the country. The same group recorded 42 anti-Asian incidents in the San Diego area from March to December 2020.

The district attorney says there has been a three-fold increase in hate crimes targeting Asian communities in San Diego County. Stephan said their department is currently prosecuting several criminal cases.

She urges anyone who may have witnessed or been a victim of an anti-Asian act to report through their online reporting tool. Since April 2020, the website has received more than 115 tips and about 10 tips of alleged crimes against Asian-Americans.

Anyone who suspects a hate crime against the Asian-American community, or other frequently targeted communities, can use the San Diego District Attorney's Office online form or hotline to report.

The tool was created, in part, in response to an increase in reports of hate-related incidents directed at Asian-American's DA Summer Stephan said in April 2020. Tips can be made online here or by calling (619) 515-8805.

Hate crimes can also be reported to the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154, or the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.