San Diego

San Diego Leaders to Show Support For Asian American Business Owners, Employees

The group plans to inform Asian-American business owners and workers of local resources, safety measures and other tools available to them to protect themselves from hate

By Christina Bravo

San Diego leaders are joining forces to provide support for local Asian-American-owned businesses and their employees in the wake of heightened attacks against their community nationwide.

The "Public Safety Symposium," hosted by the Asian Pacific American Coalition, will take place at 2 p.m. in the Convoy District, an area of Kearny Mesa known for its thriving Asian businesses and celebration of Asian culture.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The event will be attended by Mayor Todd Gloria, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan, members of the San Diego City Council and the San Diego Police Department.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 1 Week Until Vaccine Eligibility Expands Again

car chase 51 mins ago

South Bay Pursuit Ends in National City After Big Rig Helps Trap Minivan

At the symposium, the group plans to inform Asian-American business owners and workers of local resources, safety measures and other tools available to them to protect themselves from hate.

How to Help

Research released in March 2021 by the group Stop AAPI Hate showed that in the last year there were nearly 3,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate incidents across the country. The same group recorded 42 anti-Asian incidents in the San Diego area from March to December 2020.

The district attorney says there has been a three-fold increase in hate crimes targeting Asian communities in San Diego County. Stephan said their department is currently prosecuting several criminal cases.

‘This Is Nothing New': Stop Asian Hate Protesters, in Their Own Words

She urges anyone who may have witnessed or been a victim of an anti-Asian act to report through their online reporting tool. Since April 2020, the website has received more than 115 tips and about 10 tips of alleged crimes against Asian-Americans.

Anyone who suspects a hate crime against the Asian-American community, or other frequently targeted communities, can use the San Diego District Attorney's Office online form or hotline to report.

The tool was created, in part, in response to an increase in reports of hate-related incidents directed at Asian-American's DA Summer Stephan said in April 2020. Tips can be made online here or by calling (619) 515-8805.

Hate crimes can also be reported to the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154, or the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200

This article tagged under:

San Diegohate crimesasian-americansAAPIConvoy District
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us