San Diego Leaders to Consider Restarting Pechanga Arena Redevelopment

San Diego city council leaders on Tuesday will consider ways to restart the process of getting the green light to redevelop the Pechanga Arena and its surrounding area.

A project meant to revamp the property near the arena came to a halt in June after the state concluded the city might have been in violation of the Surplus Land Act (SLA), which ensures developments on excess state land include affordable housing.

On Tuesday, San Diego leaders will consider a recommendation to declare the 48-acre area a “surplus land,” which would open up the legal process to start the bidding from affordable housing developers.

Under the previous mayoral administration, then-mayor Kevin Faulconer announced that the Sports Arena development project would boast a new arena, thousands of housing units, park space and retail businesses. Mayor Todd Gloria blamed Faulconer’s administration for the “flawed real estate deal” while Aimee Faucett, the former mayor’s chief of staff, cast blame on government regulations.

The California State Department of Housing and Community Development stated that the city might have violated the SLA because it didn’t properly follow the act’s declaration and noticing procedures.

"I am committed to work quickly to restart this process in compliance with the Surplus Land Act,'' Gloria said. "It is critical that we do not squander this once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a modern arena through a process that prioritizes the affordable housing our region desperately needs."