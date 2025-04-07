Local lawmakers, business leaders in DC to advocate for San Diego's economic priorities

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce's annual trip to Washington, D.C. feels a little different in the current political and economic climate, according to the chamber's president.

She used the word "uncertainty" over and over, and it was echoed by lawmakers from San Diego and Baja California.

"It's been hard to follow the bouncing ball when it comes to the tariff conversation, but the bottom line is the San Diego Chamber and our business community is opposed to these tariffs,” said Jessica Anderson, president of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.

That economic precariousness is due in large part to the global tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. It has served as the backdrop to the delegation's trip to D.C., where they are meeting with Sen. Adam Schiff, congressmembers, the Small Business Administration and Customs and Border Protection, to name a few.

“This one feels a little bit different, I have to admit. And we've had a little bit of trouble getting the kind of meetings that we normally get in past years, but it's been a very positive experience,” San Diego City Council President Joe LaCava said.

Joining the San Diego policymakers are the mayors of National City and Coronado, plus councilmembers from Tijuana and legislators from Baja California.