San Diego Joins in Solidarity With Iranian Women Protesting Death of Mahsa Amini

Chants of Mahsa Amini rang out in Crown Point Park near Mission Bay Saturday afternoon.

“I think this is a human rights issue and a women’s rights issue, but that’s a part of human rights issues,” attendee Maryam Mahouzi said.

The rally was in solidarity with the protests seen in Iran and around the world over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Amini was arrested by Iran’s morality police because of the head covering requirements in Islamic dress code.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, Amini had a heart attack, and fell into a coma while in custody, and she was declared dead on Sept. 16.

Saturday’s demonstrators in Crown Point Park said the existing tension has reached a boiling point.

“Frankly people are just sick of living under these unsustainable conditions,” Mahshid Hager said.

Demonstrators on Saturday were concerned about the safety of protesters in Iran.

“The only way they know how to respond is to crackdown violently against these protests, but I think their days are numbered,” Hager said.

As protests have continued for over two weeks, people are optimistic Iran’s future will include more voices over what is acceptable.

“In the future in Iran, we have our secular voices being heard, women can wear anything they want, they can own their bodies, they can wear the headscarf if they want or not wear it if they don’t want. We don’t want a 22-year-old being killed,” Bibi Karsai said.