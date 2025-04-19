San Diego joins amicus brief challenging Trump's birthright citizenship plan

The city of San Diego threw its support behind litigation challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to end automatic birthright citizenship, it was announced Friday.

The order, signed by Trump on Inauguration Day, was slated to take effect on Feb. 19.

Trump's order issued Jan. 20 has been challenged in a series of lawsuits brought by nearly two dozen state attorneys general and immigration advocates, leading to three separate injunctions blocking the executive order. All three have been appealed, and the U.S. Supreme Court will weigh in next, with oral arguments scheduled to be heard next month.

In a statement, the San Diego City Attorney's Office said the city and a coalition of other local governments nationwide filed an amicus brief last week in support of the plaintiffs opposing the president's order.

The city argues in its brief that the executive order violates the 14th Amendment's guarantee of citizenship by birth and removing that right — and thus many residents' eligibility to receive services supported by federal programs — will unduly burden local governments like San Diego's.

"Stripping individuals of their constitutional right to citizenship not only defies our nation's founding principles, but it also threatens the health, stability, and economic wellbeing of our communities," San Diego City Attorney Heather Ferbert said in a statement. "We are proud to join this legal fight to defend the Constitution and protect the rights of all people born in the United States."