San Diego gives grant funds to 100+ small businesses, nonprofits hit by January storm

San Diego has awarded more than $365,000 to local businesses and nonprofits to help them rebuild and recover from the Jan. 22 storm, it was announced Friday.

The funds were awarded to 106 small businesses and nonprofits through the city's Business Emergency Response & Resilience Grant.

"This grant program is part of our city's ongoing efforts to step up and help residents and businesses recover from the unprecedented January storm," said Mayor Todd Gloria. "I'm proud that the city could support small businesses and nonprofits. These organizations are the lifeblood of our neighborhoods and local economy, and it's crucial that we support them in times of need."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Woodman Auto Body in the Encanto neighborhood is just one of many small businesses that were impacted by the storm that hit San Diego on Jan. 22. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry spoke to a manager about the recovery process.

The grant program was announced in late January, following the storm that caused flooding in several communities in southeastern and southern parts of San Diego. Small businesses and nonprofits could submit applications for funding up to $2,500, and up to $5,000 for those in the federally designated Promise Zone and Low-Moderate Income Census tract areas.

According to the city, eligible expenses for the grant funds include supplies and labor for storm cleanup efforts, repairs and equipment replacement not covered by insurance, employee wages and insurance deductibles.

"Each grant represents a business or nonprofit working through a challenging moment, as well the diligence of city staff to support them," said Christina Bibler, the city's director of Economic Development. "The countless conversations our team has had with those impacted over the past several months have reaffirmed that these grants are targeted investments not just in these businesses and nonprofits, but in their communities when it's needed in most."

NBC 7's Audra Stafford has more details on the relief fund.