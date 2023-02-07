San Diego is Among the Best U.S. Cities to Get Married In: WalletHub

Between sending out invitations, securing reservations, planning a menu and obsessing over the finishing touches on the cake, it's no wonder weddings are planned months -- or even years -- in advance.

Searching for a venue, however, may not be one of the most difficult things if you’re a local. If you live near or in San Diego, we have good news for you – America’s Finest City is one of the best places to get married in 2023, according to WalletHub.

“In order to assist with the planning process, we compared more than 180 U.S. cities to find the cheapest and most convenient wedding destinations that also promise a memorable day,” the report said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

WalletHub said it measured each city by taking 26 key indicators of “wedding-friendliness” into consideration. Features that were considered ranged from the following:

Average cost

Churches or chapels per capita

Wedding planners by capita

Bridal shops per capita

Florists per capita

Attractions

Climate

The report placed Orlando, Florida as the best city in the U.S. to get married in for 2023. It was followed by Las Vegas, Nevada, and in third place was Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The list included 182 cities in total, with San Diego coming in at No. 60 (but always No. 1 in our hearts).

Take a look at the map below to see which U.S. cities were featured on the list:

This article was originally posted by our sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the original report, click here.