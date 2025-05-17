San Diego International Fringe Festival brands DEI support for its artists

The San Diego International Fringe Festival opened Thursday with a full slate of shows continuing this weekend.

For more than a dozen years, San Diego Fringe has invited artists from nearby and from other parts of the world to push boundaries and express themselves. Circo ala Moda is a San Diego company presenting Alteration , a show that combines acrobatics and fashion.

"There’s kind of an ongoing theme in the show about shedding layers and feeling comfortable in your skin, and we’re using fabric as a motif for that," said Adrienne Fleming one of the performers.

“We welcome everybody. It doesn’t matter what your nationality is, doesn’t matter what your skin color is, it doesn’t matter what your gender identity is," Shaun L. Davis the Festival's producing director told NBC 7.

Diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) have always been part of the Fringe mission.

The arts have been another target of the Trump Administration which continues to cut federal spending and dismantle DEI policies and protections.

In response, San Diego Fringe organizers have branded logos and all signage with the commitment to continue to support diversity, equality and inclusion of everything produced at the festival.

“Seeing some of the shows that are here …can really be cathartic experiences for people. You won’t get that if you don’t get exposed to it," Davis said.

The festival has also brought back its Bi-National Baja Fringe hosting performances across the border.

The Family Fringe events will be held both weekends of the festival at different venues. Those events are specifically 'kid-friendly' with free performances and activities.

Marcel Cole is an Australian performer who is in San Diego as part of a cultural exchange program within the international World Fringe community. It's his first time in the U.S. as an adult. He is producing a one-man show titled SMILE The Story of Charlie Chaplin. He includes some of Chaplin's most controversial personal and political challenges.

But, it's Chaplin's 'clown' image Cole enjoys sharing with audiences the most.

“It (the show) talks about experiences everyone understands. Everyone knows what it’s like to trip, and embarrass themselves, and get really excited about something then have that taken away from them," Cole said.

Performers welcome the festival's commitment to diversity.

“Diversity just brings people together in general. All the uniqueness that everyone can bring to other people and really relate to everyone," said Jacqueline Witt, producer and performer with Circo ala Moda.

The SD International Fringe Festival continues through May 25, 2025.