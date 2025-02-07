San Diego International Airport sets passenger record in 2024

San Diego International Airport saw a record 25.24 million passengers in 2024, making it the busiest year in the airport's history, it was announced Thursday.

The total surpasses the previous high mark of 25.18 million passengers set in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a true sign of recovery and growth," said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "Each year following the pandemic, the numbers of travelers recorded at our airport has increased."

The airport authority credited its efforts to expand airlines and routes to San Diego. In 2024, the airport added Breeze and Porter Airlines and service to nine new destinations: Anchorage, Alaska; Cincinnati, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; Vail, Colorado; Jacksonville, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Norfolk, Virginia; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

According to the authority, international travel to and from the airport grew by more than 10% last year, aided by British Airways doubling daily flights to London.

"International travel is anticipated to continue growth in the coming year with the addition of service to Amsterdam, Netherlands on KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and daily nonstop service to Tokyo, Japan on Japan Airlines," a statement from the airport authority read.

Currently, 18 airlines operate out of SAN, offering nonstop flights to 85 destinations.