New parking garage opens, first piece of SAN Terminal 1 project to be completed

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Wednesday opened the New Terminal 1 Parking Plaza at San Diego International Airport, which provides 2,834 parking spaces.

The five-story T1 Parking Plaza is opening in two stages, with this first stage more than doubling the number of spaces available in the previous Terminal 1 parking lot.

Phase 2 is scheduled to open at the end of summer 2025, at which point airport officials say the total parking availability of San Diego International Airport will increase to almost 8,500 spaces.

"The opening of the first stage of the New T1 Parking Plaza represents more than just a milestone of the New T1 project, it represents significant progress toward providing our binational region with the air transportation infrastructure it needs and deserves," said Gil Cabrera, chair of the Airport Authority's Board.

"We can't wait to come back in the late summer of 2025 and cut the ribbon on the New T1."

Among the designated parking stalls are 519 spots for vehicles like carpool, electric/alternative fuel and fuel-efficient vehicles, 20 for one-hour spaces and 65 spaces equipped with EV charging ports.

The plaza's sustainability features include a parking guidance system to allow drivers to quickly find open stalls and a stormwater capture and reuse system, which airport officials say will prevent runoff from entering San Diego Bay.

The first stage of the structure includes a no-cost tire-inflation station near the exit, and luggage carts on all levels.

"Our customers have waited several years for this parking plaza, and we are pleased to be able to finally meet the demand," said Kimberly Becker, the Airport Authority's president and CEO. "We are committed to meeting the ground transportation needs of our customers, however they choose to arrive to and from the airport."