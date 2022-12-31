San Diego Increases Bed Capacity at Homeless Shelters During Storm

San Diego has increased bed capacity at three shelters in the city to help homeless people off the streets during the New Year's Eve rain storm.

Extra beds are available on a first come first serve basis at the following locations:

Father Joe's Villages at 1501 Imperial Ave. — check-in at 4 p.m., check-out at 5 a.m. Beds available for up to 85 adults, plus 10 beds for families with children or single women.

Living Water Church of the Nazarene at 1550 Market St. — check-in at 8 p.m., check-out at 6:30 a.m. Beds available for up to 30 adults.

San Diego Rescue Mission at 120 Elm St. —check-in at 5:30 p.m., check-out at 7 a.m. Beds available for up to 10 adults



The city's Inclement Weather Shelter Program can be activated during periods of low temperatures, high winds or high probabilities of rain or heavy rainfall.

People experiencing homelessness can call 211 for more information.

