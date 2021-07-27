San Diego Humane Society

San Diego Humane Society Will Waive Adoption Fees Through Saturday

By City News Service

Dog and Cat Stock Generic File Photo
Getty Images

Beginning Tuesday through Saturday, the San Diego Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for all adult animals, a move intended to help create space in the shelter for other animals urgently in need.

San Diego Humane Society has 1,539 animals in its care. Of those, 466 are available for adoption.

"With so many animals coming through our doors every day, we are really hoping the community will help us and open their hearts to an animal in need of a home," said San Diego Humane Society Chief Operating Officer Jessica Des Lauriers.

"Our adoption counselors are so skilled in matching the right pet with the right family, so if you are thinking about adopting, please come and visit one of our campuses this week."

The promotion is made possible due to the support of Keith Guilbault, CEO of Qdoba Mexican Eats.

San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego.

To view animals available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society, click here.

