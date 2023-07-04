San Diego Humane Society

San Diego Humane Society waives reclaim fees for strays amid Fourth of July holiday

The move comes as pets, often spooked by Independence Day fireworks, commonly become lost during the holiday

By City News Service

An image of a dog's paws.
NBC News

The San Diego Humane Society is waiving reclaim fees for picking up stray pets from July 5-16, officials said Tuesday.

The SDHS will also extend its Empty the Shelters adoption promotion, cutting adoption fees in half for all adult dogs and cats seven months and older until July 30.

The organization said statistics show that one out of every three pets will become lost during their lifetime, and only one in 10 will be found.

San Diego News

corpse flower 24 hours ago

Stinkin' good news: Corpse flower blooming at San Diego Botanic Garden

Ocean Beach Jul 3

WATCH: Man catches shark off Ocean Beach Pier

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"If they are lost, we want them to return to their family where they belong. If they are available for adoption, we want to find their perfect match in our animal loving community," SDHS President and CEO Gary Weitzman said.

In 2022, the SDHS took in 275 stray dogs, cats and other small animals and 16% were reclaimed by their owners, officials said.

The non-profit organization also offers programs that provide medical care and community education.

The SDHS is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its campuses in San Diego, Escondido, El Cajon and Oceanside.

The Lost2Found program can be accessed by texting LOST to 858-726- 5678. For those interested, sdhumane.org has more information on animals available for adoption.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego Humane SocietySan Diegopets
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us