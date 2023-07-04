San Diego Humane Society waives reclaim fees for strays amid Fourth of July holiday

The San Diego Humane Society is waiving reclaim fees for picking up stray pets from July 5-16, officials said Tuesday.

The SDHS will also extend its Empty the Shelters adoption promotion, cutting adoption fees in half for all adult dogs and cats seven months and older until July 30.

The organization said statistics show that one out of every three pets will become lost during their lifetime, and only one in 10 will be found.

"If they are lost, we want them to return to their family where they belong. If they are available for adoption, we want to find their perfect match in our animal loving community," SDHS President and CEO Gary Weitzman said.

In 2022, the SDHS took in 275 stray dogs, cats and other small animals and 16% were reclaimed by their owners, officials said.

The non-profit organization also offers programs that provide medical care and community education.

The SDHS is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its campuses in San Diego, Escondido, El Cajon and Oceanside.

The Lost2Found program can be accessed by texting LOST to 858-726- 5678. For those interested, sdhumane.org has more information on animals available for adoption.