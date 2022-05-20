San Diego Humane Society Waives Adult Pet Adoption Fees for the Weekend

The San Diego Humane Society will waive adoption fees for adult animals beginning May 20 through May 22, thanks to a collaborative effort between Bounty Paper Towels and participating Best Friends Animal Society network partners.

That includes SDHS, where adoption fees will be waived for all animals 7 months and older. Each pet available for adoption has been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and medically and behaviorally assessed. Adoptions also come with a free veterinary exam certificate and a dog license if residing in one of the 14 cities contracted by the San Diego Humane Society.

"It's a busy time for us,'' said San Diego Humane Society Chief Operating Officer Jessica Des Lauriers. "Right now, we have more than 1,600 animals in our care, which includes more than 450 pets available for adoption. We truly hope this fee-waived promotion can be an incentive for folks looking to open their hearts and homes for a new family member.''

By adopting from San Diego Humane Society, pet parents get an adoption guarantee, training advice, pet supplies and educational information to support pet families for the lifespan of the animal and can call SDHS' behavior helpline to speak with an expert about any behavior or training concerns.

According to a Humane Society statement, there are 100,000 more pets awaiting homes at nationwide shelters than at this time last year due to recent problems such as staffing shortages, limited shelter hours, decreased volunteers and reduced adoption events.

"We have an especially high volume of large and medium-sized dogs, as well as small pets like rabbits, Guinea pigs and hamsters, who are looking for new homes at San Diego Humane Society,'' said Des Lauriers.

The Bounty-sponsored promotion came at the right time, said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society.

"May is one of the highest intake months for animal shelters around the country,'' she said. "The sad truth is that shelters get overcrowded when pets aren't adopted quickly enough and this can put lives at risk.''

San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. To view animals currently available for adoption, click here.