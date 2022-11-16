San Diego Humane Society

San Diego Humane Society Throws Paw-ty for Pooch Waiting 2 Years for a Home

Dana the dog just celebrated her 7th birthday, but the San Diego Humane Society said she's been waiting for a permanent home for two years

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A special dog who has been waiting for her forever family for two years was thrown a birthday paw-ty by the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) to celebrate the pooch who has become a staff favorite.

Dana, a nearly 7-year-old American pit bull terrier mix, was given the royal treatment last week at SDHS’ Oceanside campus. With pom-poms in hand and a cheerful applause, staff and volunteers sang “Happy Birthday” to the pup as she jumped about with a never-ending tail wag.

Complete with treats and gifts, the pooch’s party was held in a grassy area where Dana was able to zoom around and indulge in her new toys. And in celebration of the special occasion, other adoptable dogs at the shelter were given treats from the party.

Dana’s celebration comes amid her ongoing search for a loving household to join. The San Diego Humane Society said she was found as a stray in November 2020 and was adopted a few times before being returned to the shelter.

The pup is described as an active girl who yearns for a yard to run in, a comfy bed to snuggle on and an active owner to go on adventures with. According to SDHS, Dana’s adoption fee has been sponsored by Purina and her birthday wish is to find her forever home. Could that be with you?

Those who are interested in adopting Dana can click here for more information.

Interested in seeing other adoptable pets available at the San Diego Humane Society? Click here.

