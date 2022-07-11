San Diego Humane Society Takes in Hundreds of Pets After 4th of July; Waives Adoption Fees

The 4th of July is likely every pet and pet owner's least favorite day of the year (a close second is going-to-the-vet day). In the days following the beautiful, but also terror-inducing holiday, the San Diego Humane Society has taken in more than 275 stray pets and now they're running out of room.

If you love large dogs but don't love adoption fees, this may be the "Black Friday" of pet adoptions, as the nonprofit is especially running low on space to house big K-9s. The organization is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs, cats (seven months and older) and small pets through July 31. To view the adorable available pets, click here.

Can you open your heart and home to a shelter pet? SDHS has over 600 adoptable animals (out of the 1,700 animals currently in our care) waiting for a second chance! Adoption fees are waived for adult dogs & cats (7mos. +) and small pets thru July 31, thanks to PetSmart Charities! pic.twitter.com/PJ6yTKp9TL — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) July 12, 2022

“We currently have more than 1,700 companion animals in our care and more than 600 of them are available for adoption — just waiting to give and receive love,” said San Diego Humane Society Chief Operating Officer Jessica Des Lauriers.

"If you’re able to adopt a pet, that adoption will make a difference for so many other animals in need," Des Lauriers added.

On top of the surplus of pets available, National Adoption Week runs from July 11 to 17. The Society has titled this promotion, "Summer is Cooler with a Pet."

The San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day at all campuses, San Diego, Escondido, El Cajon and Oceanside.