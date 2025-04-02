San Diego Humane Society

This (not so) little piggy seeks family so she can wee, wee, wee all the way home

Miss Piggy's previous owner recently died so the San Diego Humane Society is caring for her until she can find a forever home.

The San Diego Humane Society is looking to find
San Diego Humane Society

If you're seeking a new 250-pound pet, let us introduce you to Miss Piggy.

The Vietnamese Pot-bellied pig was removed from a house in the Grant Hill neighborhood on Tuesday and is being cared for at the San Diego Humane Society's Escondido campus. But the organization's goal is to find Miss Piggy a new home.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

"Sadly, her owner recently passed away, and a family member reached out for help, as they were unable to care for her," the SDHS said.

The San Diego Humane Society's humane law enforcement team coaxes Miss Piggy out with food.
San Diego Humane Society
San Diego Humane Society
The San Diego Humane Society's humane law enforcement team coaxes Miss Piggy out with food.
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Due to her heavy size, the Humane Law Enforcement team requested additional support from its Emergency Response colleagues to safely transport her.

The adult pig was living in the backyard of the house, and "was carefully and compassionately moved into our care," SDHS officials said. "After she has had a chance to decompress, she will receive a full veterinary exam."

Miss Piggy is now under "emergency boarding" status while SDHS employees work to determine if anyone related to the original owners would like to take care of her.

Local

Crime and Courts 24 mins ago

East County plumbing contractor ordered to pay over $1M for workers' comp fraud

San Diego Padres 33 mins ago

Merrill hits a 2-run homer and Padres top Guardians to start 7-0 for first time

"If no family members come forward, we will begin the search for a loving adoptive home where she can live out her days with the care and attention she deserves," the SDHS added.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Humane Society
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us