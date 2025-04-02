If you're seeking a new 250-pound pet, let us introduce you to Miss Piggy.

The Vietnamese Pot-bellied pig was removed from a house in the Grant Hill neighborhood on Tuesday and is being cared for at the San Diego Humane Society's Escondido campus. But the organization's goal is to find Miss Piggy a new home.

"Sadly, her owner recently passed away, and a family member reached out for help, as they were unable to care for her," the SDHS said.

San Diego Humane Society San Diego Humane Society

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Due to her heavy size, the Humane Law Enforcement team requested additional support from its Emergency Response colleagues to safely transport her.

The adult pig was living in the backyard of the house, and "was carefully and compassionately moved into our care," SDHS officials said. "After she has had a chance to decompress, she will receive a full veterinary exam."

Miss Piggy is now under "emergency boarding" status while SDHS employees work to determine if anyone related to the original owners would like to take care of her.

"If no family members come forward, we will begin the search for a loving adoptive home where she can live out her days with the care and attention she deserves," the SDHS added.