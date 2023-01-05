San Diego Humane Society

San Diego Humane Society Over Capacity With Pets; Here's How You Can Help

SDHS currently has 1,034 animals in its care, with 520 of them eligible for adoption.

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A couple of puppies at a San Diego animal shelter.
NBC 7

The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is seeking the public’s help as it’s enduring an unprecedented number of animal intake, exceeding capacity at its animal shelters.

As of Wednesday, SDHS was at 131% capacity for its dog population, with a total of 459 dogs under its care with only 350 kennels, according to Nina Thompson, Director of Public Relations San Diego Humane Society. At this time, nearly 215 dogs are available for adoption across all four campuses of SDHS.

San Diego News

homeless 1 hour ago

Task Force on Homelessness Calls For More Volunteers For Point in Time Count

San Diego 2 hours ago

Track the Rain in San Diego With NBC 7's First Alert Doppler 7 Radar

Here are some things you can do to help the San Diego Humane Society during this time:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Adopt

Anyone interested in adopting a dog or another pet from SDHS can visit its website to apply for the animal of their choosing. Adoptions are done in person on a first-come, first-served basis.

Including dogs, SDHS currently has 1,034 animals in its care, with 520 of them eligible for adoption.

Foster

Those who would like to help the San Diego Humane Society but who are unable to make the commitment to a pet can foster animals in their homes.

“You can give an animal a temporary break from the shelter and create space for other animals with nowhere else to turn,” Thompson said in a statement. Anyone interested in becoming a foster pet parent can click here to get started.

Reunite lost pets

If you come across a stray pet, the San Diego Humane Society recommends trying to to reunite them with their rightful owners. Rather than taking them to a shelter immediately, SDHS suggests posting lost pet fliers and making posts on social media sites like NextDoor.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Humane SocietySan DiegoanimalspetsHow to Help
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us