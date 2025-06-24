San Diego Humane Society offers free microchipping ahead of Fourth of July

The San Diego Humane Society will offer free microchipping and waive reclaim fees to help San Diegans keep their pets safe over the July Fourth holiday.

According to the SDHS, the July Fourth holiday fireworks can spook animals, and the holiday weekend typically leads to a sharp increase in stray animals entering shelter care.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The shelter is encouraging local pet owners to take proactive measures to prevent that by taking advantage of several promotions listed below:

Free microchipping now available through July 3, 2025

Reclaim fees waived through July 8, 2025

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The microchip promotion is available by appointment or during open clinic hours at the organization's campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego. Appointments can be made at sdhumane.org/microchip.

The shelter will expand its hours on Saturday, July 5, to help pets reunite with their owners more quickly.

If your pet goes missing, you can use the San Diego Humane Society's Lost2Found program to help you with your search. All you have to do is text "LOST" to 858-SAN-LOST or 858-726-5678 for tips and resources.