San Diego Humane Society makes contact with person at center of golden-retriever mystery

The San Diego Humane Society’s law enforcement arm told NBC 7 on Wednesday that is had made contact with the person who dropped them off two golden retrievers on July 25 and July 26 at the Oceanside shelter's campus.

When he dropped the dogs off, that person told humane-society staff that the dogs were strays, but the condition of one of the dogs raised questions.

“One of the golden retrievers that was brought into our care did sustain an injury that could have been accidental or could have not been, and so we want to make sure that we look into the situation to determine one way or another,” said Lt. Samantha of San Diego Humane Society Law Enforcement.

Both dogs are males and are estimated to be9-10 months old.

Jauregui said both dogs were microchips originally registered to the American Kennel Club, but the chips were never registered by an owner.

“We want to make sure that if these animals came into our care, we know a little bit more about their background,” Jauregui said.

The case is still under review, according to the humane society, who told NBC 7 in a statement that this “is an important reminder to the community [that] we are here to help anyone who needs assistance with their animals.”

“We are really not trying to blame anyone or find any sort of criminal actor,” Jauregui said. "We’re really trying to gather more information to determine if there is an owner out there that is missing their two golden retrievers, if there is an owner out there who is struggling and needs our help, or if there’s a concern that the community is aware of, that we can address."

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact San Diego’s Humane Society’s law enforcement.